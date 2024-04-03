Task force to check electricity theft in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to set up a task force to tackle electricity theft at district level in the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting on electricity theft.

She added, â€This task force will include representatives of Police, Magistrate, Intelligence, Recovery, DC Office, Prosecution and Law Departments.â€

The CM said, â€More than 600 Special Police teams will also participate in anti-power theft campaign.â€

She directed the authorities concerned to amend laws for the prevention of electricity theft and effective recovery of electricity dues. Madam Chief Minister also directed for strong and effective prosecution in power theft cases.

Earlier, Federal Secretary Power gave a detailed presentation online on current status of electricity theft in all districts of Punjab including Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IGP, Chairman P&D, Secretaries and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

