AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-03

US natrural gas prices fall

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell about 2% on Tuesday on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected on reduced amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing repairs at Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas and reductions at other plants.

That price decline came despite a drop in output in recent weeks after gas prices fell to 3-1/2-year lows in both February and March due to ample amounts of fuel in storage and months of mostly mild weather.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.1 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.806 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:42 a.m. EDT (1342 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest since March 6.

A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks cut the front-month’s 30-day implied volatility to 54.1%, its lowest since March 2022.

The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

LNG US natrural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natrural gas prices fall

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories