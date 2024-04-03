Activities of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 192,877 tonnes of cargo comprising 148,125 tonnes of import cargo and 44,752 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 148,125 comprised of 75,818 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,243 tonnes of Dap, 15,147 tonnes of Wheat & 53,917 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 44,752 comprised of 32,614 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 12,058 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 6801 containers comprising of 3913 containers import and 2888 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 2288 of 20’s and 716 of 40’s loaded while 41 of 20’s and 76 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 657 of 20’s and 472 of 40’s loaded containers while 135 of 20’s and 576 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely Msc Melatilde, Olympia, Koi., Wide Alpha & Global Highway at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely CmaCgm Pegasus, Shun Long, Ym Express, Ince Anadolu, Hyundai Brave & Apl Antwerp sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Prelude V, SC Taipei and Yun Ding 19areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 101,239 tonnes, comprising 70,823 tonnes imports cargo and 30,416 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,791 Containers (181 TEUs Imports and 1,610 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Kingston, MSC Spring III, Chemroad Journey and Silver Heba & another ship Al-Wajba carrying Containers, Chemicals, Pam oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, LCT and EETL on Tuesday,2nd April-2024.

