Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.02, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.10 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the Board of Directors of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has taken a significant step towards the privatisation of the national carrier by approving a Scheme of Arrangement (SoA) in its 83rd meeting.

This decision, aimed at restructuring the airline, was sanctioned along with its ancillary modalities and is set to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Globally, the US dollar climbed on Wednesday in the wake of more strong US economic data, nudging the Japanese yen to a 34-year low and into the zone that drew official market intervention in 2022.

The US dollar index is up 3% for the quarter to 104.4. Sterling was steady at $1.2621 and was broadly steady for the quarter, too, down just 0.8%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

Brent crude futures for May dropped 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.56 a barrel at 0150 GMT.

The May contract is set to to expire on Thursday and the more actively traded June contract declined 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.03. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.07.

US crude oil inventories rose by 9.3 million barrels in the week ended March 22, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update