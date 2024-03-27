AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,863 Increased By 58.8 (0.86%)
BR30 22,484 Increased By 176.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 66,369 Increased By 463.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 21,867 Increased By 158.7 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:32am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.02, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee registered marginal improvement to settle at 278.10 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, the Board of Directors of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) has taken a significant step towards the privatisation of the national carrier by approving a Scheme of Arrangement (SoA) in its 83rd meeting.

This decision, aimed at restructuring the airline, was sanctioned along with its ancillary modalities and is set to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Globally, the US dollar climbed on Wednesday in the wake of more strong US economic data, nudging the Japanese yen to a 34-year low and into the zone that drew official market intervention in 2022.

The US dollar index is up 3% for the quarter to 104.4. Sterling was steady at $1.2621 and was broadly steady for the quarter, too, down just 0.8%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell for a second day on Wednesday after a report that crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

Brent crude futures for May dropped 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.56 a barrel at 0150 GMT.

The May contract is set to to expire on Thursday and the more actively traded June contract declined 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.03. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.07.

US crude oil inventories rose by 9.3 million barrels in the week ended March 22, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Dollar buying and selling US dollar rate interbank rupee rate interbank market rate buying interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 66,000 with ease, up over 500 points

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories