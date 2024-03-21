AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
PM calls for simplifying civil and criminal laws

Published 21 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Special Committee for Legal and Judicial Reforms was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release.

The committee includes Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Supreme Court Bar President Shahzad Shaukat, Pakistan Bar Council representative Ahsan Bhawan, former Law Minister Zahid Hamid, senior jurist Shahid Hamid, and Attorney General Mansoor Awan.

The prime minister directed the committee to formulate a plan to simplify civil and criminal laws for the convenience of the common man and prepare a package of constitutional and legal amendments for judicial reforms.

The prime minister said that it is desired that justice can be provided to the people quickly and easily. He directed the committee to make tax matters easier for the people, especially the business class.

The prime minister directed the committee to submit legal proposals to make the tax collection system effective.

He said that tax collections of more than 2400 billion rupees are pending in Pakistan due to injunctions of courts and tribunals. The prime minister directed the committee to submit an interim report on fiscal and tax matters within two weeks.

The prime minister directed that the report provided by the committee should be sent to the concerned ministries after consulting the political allies.

