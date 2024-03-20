Kuwaiti envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Nassar Abdul Rahman Jasser Almutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier on Tuesday, said a press release.

The prime minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.

He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election.

He expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, with a focus on trade and investment.

He also extended an invitation to the Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times. The ambassador reaffirmed Kuwait’s strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.

