BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 7, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential election
Read here for details.
- Supreme Judicial Council finds Justice Mazahar Naqvi guilty of misconduct
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz orders privatisation process to be expedited
Read here for details.
- PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $54mn, now stand at $7.9bn
Read here for details.
- Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking sector outlook from negative to ‘stable’
Read here for details.
- Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat
Red here for details.
- Dubai cuts work visa processing time from 30 days to just 5
Read here for details.
