Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential election

Supreme Judicial Council finds Justice Mazahar Naqvi guilty of misconduct

PM Shehbaz orders privatisation process to be expedited

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $54mn, now stand at $7.9bn

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking sector outlook from negative to ‘stable’

Ramazan 2024: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs135,179 for Zakat

Dubai cuts work visa processing time from 30 days to just 5

