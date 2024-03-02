BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 1, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Islamabad High Court declares Section 7E to be ultra vires the Constitution
Read here for details.
- Distributors, including delivery services chargeable to Sindh sales tax: SRB
Read here for details.
- PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 30% to $14.9bn in 8MFY24
Read here for details.
- PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows to 23.1% in February
Read here for details.
- Ayaz Sadiq elected speaker, Ghulam Mustafa deputy speaker of National Assembly
Read here for details.
