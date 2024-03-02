Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Islamabad High Court declares Section 7E to be ultra vires the Constitution

Distributors, including delivery services chargeable to Sindh sales tax: SRB

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 30% to $14.9bn in 8MFY24

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading slows to 23.1% in February

Ayaz Sadiq elected speaker, Ghulam Mustafa deputy speaker of National Assembly

