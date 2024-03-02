Markets Print 2024-03-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 01, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,325.69
High: 65,486.46
Low: 64,530.21
Net Change: 747.17
Volume (000): 136,076
Value (000): 8,951,706
Makt Cap (000) 2,132,930,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,540.52
NET CH (+) 310.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,533.23
NET CH (-) 67.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,788.81
NET CH (+) 281.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,245.12
NET CH (+) 40.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,122.52
NET CH (+) 43.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,729.67
NET CH (-) 5.87
------------------------------------
As on: 01- MARCH -2024
====================================
