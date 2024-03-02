KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 01, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,325.69 High: 65,486.46 Low: 64,530.21 Net Change: 747.17 Volume (000): 136,076 Value (000): 8,951,706 Makt Cap (000) 2,132,930,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,540.52 NET CH (+) 310.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,533.23 NET CH (-) 67.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,788.81 NET CH (+) 281.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,245.12 NET CH (+) 40.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,122.52 NET CH (+) 43.13 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,729.67 NET CH (-) 5.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 01- MARCH -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024