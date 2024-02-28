Mauricio Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient

Manager Mauricio Pochettino implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ways and turn around the Premier League club’s fortunes.

The Argentine manager is under immense pressure following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, with two-times Champions League winners Chelsea also sitting 11th in the league standings and facing a tough task to qualify for European football.

Chelsea next take on second-tier Leeds United in an FA Cup fifth-round clash later on Wednesday, and a home defeat to rivals Leeds, who are on a 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, could prove costly for Pochettino.

The London club has been known for its revolving door policy in the past, with managers swiftly being sacked after failing to win silverware, but Pochettino said he had faith that the owners would not act hastily.

“The staff of the club, after eight months we have built a very good bond. When players really believe in the way we are working it takes time,” Pochettino told reporters on Saturday.

Pochettino accepts Chelsea future ‘not in my hands’

“The problem is that we need time and patience to win games. And we need the patience from the owner to give the possibility to keep going.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying. But I saw Behdad (Eghbali), I saw Todd (Boehly) and I shook hands with both of them.”