CJP Isa asks for evidence in response to Rawalpindi Commissioner Chatha's allegations of rigging

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Qazi Faez Isa, demanded evidence of his involvement in the February 8 election rigging after Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha made serious allegations against him, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

"You make unfounded accusations. It is untrue, and no supportive data is offered. You have the freedom to make any accusations you like, as long as you can support them with proof. "It will be decided later, whether it's good or bad," the chief justice said in response to the event of today.

"If someone did not want elections, that’s another story," he said.

According to the CJP, the top court requested that the president and the election commission, who are both constitutional authorities, hold the elections after they have agreed upon a date.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha announced on Saturday that he was resigning from his post in protest against electoral irregularities.

Following this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it rejected the allegations made by Chattha.

In a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chattha said “rigging” took place in the Rawalpindi Division polls.

“We converted the losers into winners with a margin of 50,000 votes,” he claimed.

“I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also involved in this,” he said.

He has also surrendered himself before the police.

Similarly, the ECP said it “strongly rejects the allegations leveled by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner and the commission”.

“No official of the election commission ever issued any instructions regarding changing election results to Commissioner Rawalpindi,” the ECP said in a statement.

It added that neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO or presiding officer, nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections.