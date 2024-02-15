Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PHC strikes down legislation to tax immovable property

Elections 2024: voter turnout at 47.6%, 60.6mn people exercised right to vote on Feb 8, says FAFEN

APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Moody’s speaks of elevated political uncertainty

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

