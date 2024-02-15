AIRLINK 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
BOP 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
DGKC 66.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
FFBL 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
GGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 111.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
HUBC 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.56%)
OGDC 120.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.23%)
PAEL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
PIAA 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.9%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
SEARL 48.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.35%)
SNGP 67.32 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.27%)
SSGC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 71.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,317 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.27%)
BR30 21,706 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 62,043 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 20,865 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.43%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PHC strikes down legislation to tax immovable property

Read here for details.

  • Elections 2024: voter turnout at 47.6%, 60.6mn people exercised right to vote on Feb 8, says FAFEN

Read here for details.

  • APTMA urges govt to end unproductive cross-subsidies

Read here for details.

  • Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects election results, refuses to join govt

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

Read here for details.

  • HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

  • Moody’s speaks of elevated political uncertainty

Read here for details.

  • Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Read here for details.

