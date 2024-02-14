AIRLINK 58.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.3%)
Dane Piedt grabs five wickets as South Africa take second Test lead

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2024 11:20am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HAMILTON: Recalled South African spinner Dane Piedt claimed five New Zealand wickets Wednesday to give the understrength tourists a 31-run lead at stumps on the second day of the second Test.

New Zealand’s batting succumbed to a disciplined attack led by Piedt, in his first Test since 2019, to be all out for 211 in response to South Africa’s 242 in Hamilton.

A Proteas team with just 40 Test caps between them have opened up the prospect of squaring the two-match series after crashing to a 281-run loss in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

The Proteas have never lost a Test series to New Zealand but most of their first-choice players stayed home for a domestic Twenty20 competition.

Piedt took career-best figures of 5-89 on a spin-friendly Seddon Park pitch as seven wickets tumbled in the final session.

The 33-year-old off-spinner, not needed for the first Test, claimed the key wickets of Kane Williamson for 43 and Tom Latham for 40 after lunch, with New Zealand having started soundly to reach 75-1.

Rachin Ravindra, who hit a double century in the first Test, played on to Tshepo Moreki for 29 at the start of a hectic third session before Piedt took over.

New Zealand hammer South Africa by 281 runs in first Test

Using good variation and finding decent turn, he removed Glenn Phillips for four and Will Young for 36, along with the last wicket to fall of Neil Wagner, who had raced to 33 off 27 balls before he was stumped.

Dane Paterson was also effective for the Proteas, with his accurate seam bowling earning figures of 3-39.

His first wicket came in the opening over of the innings when struggling opener Devon Conway was caught behind without scoring.

The Proteas started the day at 220-6 but lost their last four wickets in just 8.2 overs as Will O’Rourke tore through the tail to finish with figures of 4-59 on debut.

O’Rourke bowled both of the overnight batsmen, with Shaun von Berg reaching 38 on debut and Ruan de Swardt 64.

