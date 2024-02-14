AIRLINK 58.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.69%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.09%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.41 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.37%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.6%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.64%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.79%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.69%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,303 Increased By 71.3 (1.14%)
BR30 21,572 Increased By 215.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 61,896 Increased By 669.1 (1.09%)
KSE30 20,875 Increased By 190 (0.92%)
Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

  • Positive sentiment driven by some clarity on the political front, says expert
BR Web Desk Published February 14, 2024 Updated February 14, 2024 10:44am

After days of negativity, positive momentum marked a return to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 up over 1,100 points during trading on Wednesday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 62,354.48 level, an increase of 1,127.56 points or 1.84%.

The positive momentum comes after it was learnt that Pakistan inched closer to the formation of a new government with various parties announcing their intention to join the other.

Former allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others on Tuesday announced to form a coalition government and also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to enter “reconciliation” process for the sake of the country.

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

Additionally, Business Recorder reported that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve an increase in natural gas prices today (Wednesday) to be effective from Feb 2024.

The development bodes well for Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), the two public sector gas utility companies, said experts.

On Tuesday, PSX staged a dramatic turnaround after plunging over 1,450 points in the opening few minutes of trading after it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan.

After falling below the 60,000 level during the opening hours of trading, the benchmark index settled at 61,226.93, an increase of 161.61 points or 0.26%.

Globally, Asian shares tracked a negative lead from Wall Street on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped as traders pared back expectations for the pace and scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The latest shift in rate expectations came after an upside surprise in US inflation on Tuesday which showed the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3.1% on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9% increase.

This is an intra-day update

