AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-10

Fractious poll fertile ground for disinformation?

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Fake boycotts, fictional ballots and blasphemy smears: a deluge of disinformation accompanied country’s contentious election, with a delayed vote count underway on Friday.

Country’s poll is the most fraught of recent years, with ex-prime minister Imran Khan jailed and his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif appearing to be the favourite of the powerful military-led establishment.

Early results show Khan’s anointed candidates faring better than expected, after a polarised campaign rife with accusations of rigging and still with no clear winner.

“All different political parties made sure that they participated” in the flow of false information, Pakistan director of internet watchdog Bytes 4 All Shahzad Ahmed told AFP.

There was also an information vacuum when authorities blocked mobile phone and data services during Thursday’s polling hours, citing security concerns a day after 28 people were killed in twin bombings claimed by the Islamic State group near candidate offices.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were both falsely claimed to have called for election boycotts, with AFP debunking several such posts on social media.

The false boycott claims were seen by observers as apparent bids to stifle turnout of the 128 million Pakistanis eligible to vote on Thursday.

One video on X — viewed nearly 130,000 times — supposedly featured PTI-backed candidate Raja Basharat relaying boycott orders from Khan because supporters were being harassed.

However, Basharat has said the video was a “deepfake” fabricated by artificial intelligence and not an official statement by him.

PTI had not called for a boycott and the PTI’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan told AFP on Thursday they were urging voters to turn out.

In Sharif’s case, footage was dredged up from 2007, when he pledged to sit out a vote under military ruler Pervez Musharraf, and released on TikTok with misleading context.

Like his opponents, he made no such call during campaigning for the current election.

Posts also claimed Pakistan’s election commission printed a huge surplus of voting slips, touting it as evidence of a plan to stuff ballot boxes and influence the outcome.

“Election Commission is crossing all limits to defeat PTI,” said one such TikTok video “liked” nearly 50,000 times.

However, Thursday’s election was for both national and provincial assemblies, meaning each voter was issued with two ballots.

Pakistan’s elections have historically been subject to allegations of rigging in favour of military-backed parties.

“Tactics have graduated from the crude stuffing of ballot boxes to ‘pre-poll rigging’ — short-hand for denying candidates known to be out of favour with the military room to campaign freely,” Farzana Shaikh of the Chatham House think tank wrote last week.

Disinformation has also targeted the character of candidates, with PML-N video content edited and taken out of context on Facebook to give the impression of a party official comparing Sharif to God.

It’s a potentially incendiary allegation in a country where blasphemy carries the death sentence and rumours of sacrilegious remarks often spark lynchings.

Pakistani media also reported a viral WhatsApp message that claimed Khan masks were out of stock after selling more than a million in a single day on popular online retailer Daraz.

The message seemed to suggest huge grassroots support for Khan but Pakistan Today said Daraz denied any such rush of sales.

PTI said the blocking of mobile phone and data services during voting hours was intended to disconnect their activists on the ground and prevent a landslide.

But experts say it also made social media “rife” with disinformation.

“Censorship and lack of access to information will obviously breed disinformation,” digital rights activist Usama Khilji told AFP.

Imran Khan fertile

Comments

200 characters

Fractious poll fertile ground for disinformation?

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories