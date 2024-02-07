KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 06, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.10 281.13 AED 76.22 76.95
EURO 299.48 302.24 SAR 74.32 74.98
GDP 350.35 353.61 INTERDANK 279.25 279.30
JPY 1.85 1.89
=========================================================================
