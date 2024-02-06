AIRLINK 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.26%)
DFML 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
DGKC 73.82 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.23%)
FCCL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.49%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 114.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.61%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.29%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 155.25 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (5.24%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.74%)
PPL 120.50 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5.79%)
PRL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.35%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.22%)
SNGP 68.69 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.47%)
SSGC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.69%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.87%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 6,566 Increased By 111.1 (1.72%)
BR30 23,327 Increased By 570.2 (2.51%)
KSE100 63,780 Increased By 776.9 (1.23%)
KSE30 21,618 Increased By 290.2 (1.36%)
Feb 06, 2024
OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 155.30 Increased By ▲ 5.27% PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 120.49 Increased By ▲ 5.79% SNGP (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) 68.93 Increased By ▲ 4.84% SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) 11.85 Increased By ▲ 4.87%

Oil/gas sector in limelight as KSE-100 gains over 850 points

  • Caretaker govt team's meeting with IMF on circular debt management plan fuels buying interest in index-heavy shares
Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 02:05pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw interest in the oil and gas sector as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 850 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 2pm, the benchmark index was hovering at the 63,855.95 level, an increase of 853.04 points or 1.35%.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC and PPL were trading in the positive, amid reported developments on the government’s circular debt plan.

Business Recorder reported that the caretaker government’s team on Monday formally interacted with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through a video call to seek the latter’s support for tariff rationalization and circular debt reduction plans.

During the previous week, the PSX remained under selling pressure with low trading activity as investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions on their concerns over political noise in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 810.14 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 63,002.92 points.

Experts said Tuesday’s buying interest comes on account of developments in the energy sector.

Globally, Asian shares edged up on Tuesday thanks to a bounce in battered Chinese markets, although investors were cautious after a slide on Wall Street amid diminishing expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate cut, which in turn underpinned the dollar.

Oil prices held largely steady as traders took stock of a visit to the Middle East by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss a ceasefire offer in the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, after a 0.7% decline from the previous session.

This is an intra-day update

