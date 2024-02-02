Elections 2024
Quote 1
John Doe, Senator, PTI
|Stock
|Price
|
Bilal Fibres / Feb 2
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
3.25
▲ 0.55 (20.37%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Feb 2
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
2.80
▲ 0.40 (16.67%)
|
Aruj Industries / Feb 2
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
7.25
▲ 0.69 (10.52%)
|
Shadab Textile / Feb 2
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
15.27
▲ 1.07 (7.54%)
|
Chashma / Feb 2
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
72.03
▲ 5.03 (7.51%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 2
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
45.69
▲ 3.19 (7.51%)
|
Ferozsons (Lab) / Feb 2
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited(FEROZ)
|
217.61
▲ 15.18 (7.50%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 2
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
27.23
▲ 1.90 (7.50%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Feb 2
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
15.11
▲ 1.05 (7.47%)
|
Kohat Textile / Feb 2
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
16.40
▲ 1.14 (7.47%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Feb 2
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3.10
▼ -0.40 (-11.43%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 2
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
7.50
▼ -0.89 (-10.61%)
|
Asim Textile / Feb 2
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
8.59
▼ -1.00 (-10.43%)
|
Gammon Pak / Feb 2
Gammon Pakistan Limited(GAMON)
|
10.06
▼ -0.89 (-8.13%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 2
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
81.13
▼ -6.58 (-7.50%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Feb 2
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
118.41
▼ -9.59 (-7.49%)
|
Land Mark Spinning / Feb 2
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
10.10
▼ -0.80 (-7.34%)
|
Faran Sugar / Feb 2
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
63.05
▼ -4.95 (-7.28%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Feb 2
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
57
▼ -4.44 (-7.23%)
|
Stylers International / Feb 2
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
56.26
▼ -3.80 (-6.33%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
33,965,773
▲ 0.22
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 2
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
28,110,500
▼ -0.22
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
26,126,125
▼ -0.20
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
23,964,500
▲ 0.69
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 2
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
19,781,910
▼ -1.90
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 2
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
16,985,527
▲ 3.26
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 2
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
15,782,500
▲ 0.20
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 2
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
12,258,503
▲ 2.46
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 2
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
11,856,210
▲ 0.01
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 2
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
11,687,830
▲ 1.22
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 2
|
279.61
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 2
|
279.41
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 2
|
146.52
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 2
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 2
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Feb 2
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 1
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 1
|
4906.19
|
Nasdaq / Feb 1
|
15361.64
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 1
|
7622.16
|
Dow Jones / Feb 1
|
38519.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 1
|
16859.04
|
France CAC40 / Feb 1
|
7588.75
|
India Sensex / Feb 2
|
72085.63
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 2
|
36158.02
|
Hang Seng / Feb 2
|
15533.56
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 1
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 1
|
184756
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 2
|
74.19
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 2
|
2055.48
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 2
|
86.36