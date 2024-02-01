AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-01

Japan rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rebounded on Wednesday, snapping a three-day decline, as optimism on reduced import duties on Thai tyres and strong US labour data overshadowed concerns of soft manufacturing activity and stalling electric vehicle demand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery closed up 3.7 yen, or 1.32%, at 285 yen ($1.93) per kg.

The contract rose 11.11% in January, the highest monthly gain since February 2021.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery fell 40 yuan to end at 13,525 yuan ($1,883.21) per metric ton.

The US Department of Commerce has lowered anti-dumping duties on passenger vehicle and light truck tyres from Thailand, benefiting about ten Thailand-based tyre producers, according to a Federal Register report on Monday.

US job openings unexpectedly rose in December, while resignations fell to 3.392 million, marking the lowest level since January 2021.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 this month, the highest reading since December 2021.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month in January, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the sprawling sector was struggling to regain momentum.

Japan’s factory output in December rose 1.8% from the previous month, falling short of the median market forecast for a 2.4% rise, data showed on Wednesday.

Investment in capacity and technology development has outrun actual electric vehicle (EV) demand. “Global EV momentum is stalling. The market is over-supplied vs demand,” Morgan Stanley said in a recent research note.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 0.61% higher.

rubber rubber price

Japan rubber futures gain

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories