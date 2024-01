HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday morning as investors turned their focus to the previous day’s liquidation order for Chinese property giant Evergrande and its possible impact on the country’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.12 percent, or 180.58 points, to 15,896.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 percent, or 17.08 points to 2,866.28, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.68 percent, or 11.19 points, to 1626.22.