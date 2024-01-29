Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:05am, the rupee was hovering at 279.52, an increase of Re0.07 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee continued its appreciation run for the 11th consecutive week as it gained Re0.31 or 0.11% to settle at 279.59 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

This marginal yet continuous recovery of the local unit has been on the back of approval of $705.6 million in the second tranche of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last week, the IMF inflow was reflected in the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed the Ministry of Energy to prepare and submit a comprehensive and sustainable plan after consultation with the Finance Ministry to reduce the circular debt of power and gas sectors.

Moreover, the SBP decided to revamp the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce a Centralised Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform called “FX Matching” for the interbank FX market.

Globally, the US dollar started the week on a steady footing as investors took stock of US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, inched 0.01% higher to 103.55 on Monday, set for a 2% gain in January as traders temper expectations of early and deep U.S. interest rate cuts.

The Fed in December surprised markets by taking a dovish tone and projecting 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, resulting in markets pricing in early and steep easing, with a cut expected as early as March.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday after a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan added to worries over supply disruption in the Middle East as Houthi rebels stepped up their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, hitting a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker.

Risks of a widening conflict come as Russian refined product exports are set to fall, with several refineries under repair following drone attacks.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.84 a barrel by 0230 GMT after hitting a session high of $84.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.35 a barrel after reaching an intraday high of $79.29 earlier in the session.

This is an intra-day update