AIRLINK 61.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.22%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.54%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.74%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
OGDC 140.26 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (3.95%)
PAEL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
PIAA 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
PPL 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.12%)
TPLP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
UNITY 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,607 Increased By 3.5 (0.05%)
BR30 23,280 Increased By 66.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -61 (-0.09%)
KSE30 21,692 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower; set for third weekly gain

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday as it reopened after a public holiday, weighed down by a decline in Dalian edible oils prices, although the contract was set for a third weekly rise on forecast of lower output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.43%, to 3,977 ringgit ($841.16) a metric ton in morning trade.

Palm oil ticks up on production worries, stronger rival oils

For the week, palm has risen 0.8% so far.

Palm Oil

Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower; set for third weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Two ‘innovative’power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

PM urges Al-Jomaih Group to invest in alternative energy

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

ECB keeps rates unchanged

Read more stories