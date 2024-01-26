Palm oil tracks Dalian rivals lower; set for third weekly gain

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday as it reopened after a public holiday, weighed down by a decline in Dalian edible oils prices, although the contract was set for a third weekly rise on forecast of lower output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.43%, to 3,977 ringgit ($841.16) a metric ton in morning trade.

For the week, palm has risen 0.8% so far.