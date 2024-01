BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations of lower production in the world’s second largest producer and tracking gains in rival edible oils.

Palm oil rebounds on severe rain concerns, Chinese demand

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 3,967 ringgit ($838.16) a metric ton in early trade.