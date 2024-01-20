AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Jan 20, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

MEME’s first flagship store opens in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: As the grand opening of MEME’s flagship store in the heart of Karachi’s Dolmen Mall, Clifton unfolded, fashion enthusiasts found themselves in the midst of a memorable extravaganza.

The cutting-edge fashion destination has undoubtedly made a significant mark on the fashion industry, and its store launch event only affirmed its growing popularity.

The event was a testament to MEME’s expertise in curating western clothing options for men, women, and kids. The brand’s extensive collection caters to a wide range of preferences and ensures that every customer can find something that resonates with their personal style. From trendy jeans and trousers to fashionable jumpsuits and chic dresses, MEME offers a plethora of options to suit different occasions and fashion sensibilities.

With DJ Natalia taking the stage, the event was catapulted into a whole new level of excitement. Her electrifying beats infused the evening with energy, creating an atmosphere that was impossible to resist. Attendees were left mesmerized by the spellbinding performance, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of celebrations.

The surprise flash mob that ensued during the event added a sense of spontaneity and thrill, leaving everyone in awe. The audience couldn’t help but join in the fun, dancing along to the infectious rhythm and embracing the infectious spirit of MEME. One of the highlights of the store launch was the interactive elements that allowed attendees to capture and share their special moments.

The media wall and 360 photo booth opportunities provided the perfect backdrop for attendees to express their love for fashion and MEME.

The swag bags filled with exclusive items and discounts further heightened the anticipation and added an element of surprise to the event.

Amidst the fashion-forward experiences, the event also catered to the culinary delights of the attendees. Food pass-arounds tantalized the taste buds, ensuring that guests not only celebrated fashion but also indulged in a gastronomic adventure. The engaging activities throughout the evening kept everyone entertained, ensuring that no one felt left out of the MEME experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

