AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower for eighth straight session

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 04:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for the eighth straight session, dragged by losses in energy and materials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.2% at 10,460.88, in spite of a recovery in consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for seventh straight session

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 21.8 million shares from 31.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 494.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.5 million) from 802.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 42 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 462.5 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Sri Lanka shares end lower for eighth straight session

Iran summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pakistan-Iran tensions with ‘utmost care’

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

EU expresses ‘utmost concern’, Russia urges ‘maximum restraint’ over Pakistan, Iran attacks

IMF debt dilemma looms after Pakistan election: Dr Reza Baqir

PM Kakar forms 7-member committee to oversee conduct of election

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 279.98 against US dollar

Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

Read more stories