Sri Lanka shares end lower for eighth straight session

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for the eighth straight session, dragged by losses in energy and materials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.2% at 10,460.88, in spite of a recovery in consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 21.8 million shares from 31.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 494.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.5 million) from 802.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 42 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 462.5 million rupees, the data showed.