Sri Lanka shares end lower for seventh straight session

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday for the seventh straight session, their longest losing streak since late April 2023 as every sector except for healthcare fell.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 10,480.29.

Lanka Milk Foods (CWE) PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers, falling 90.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 31.6 million shares from 37.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 802.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 1.58 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 352.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 782.4 million rupees, the data showed.