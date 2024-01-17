AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower for seventh straight session

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday for the seventh straight session, their longest losing streak since late April 2023 as every sector except for healthcare fell.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.6% at 10,480.29.

Lanka Milk Foods (CWE) PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top losers, falling 90.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for sixth straight day as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Trading volume on the index fell to 31.6 million shares from 37.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 802.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.5 million) from 1.58 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 352.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 782.4 million rupees, the data showed.

