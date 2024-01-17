‘Millat Tractors Vendors Conference 2024’ held

LAHORE: Celebrating their engineering success, Millat Tractor Limited hosted a grand “Vendors Conference 2024” at a local hotel in Lahore on Tuesday. The topic of this conference was “60 Years of Growing Together”.

This was a historic event as Millat Tractor Ltd.is the pioneer in auto sector in localization of parts. MTL has come a long way in localization and now is a family of more than 200 vendors (both local and foreign).

With guidance of MTL, these vendors are manufacturing auto parts of international quality in Pakistan.

Chairman Millat Group Sikandar Mustafa Khanand CEO Millat Tractors Ltd., Raheel Asghar, congratulated all the vendors for their untyring efforts, dedication and improvement in quality which resulted in the success of Millat Tractor Ltd., not only in Pakistan but in many global export markets as well.

