Navy establishes free medical camp in coastal areas

KARACHI: In continuation to efforts for uplifting to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas of country, Pakistan Navy established free medical camp at Coastal village Kappar, Balochistan.

Free medical camp was established by Pakistan Navy doctors, paramedic staff in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association.

In this medical camp hundreds of patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment. A dedicated team of doctors and paramedic staff comprising of Medical, ENT, General Surgeon, Gynecologist, Skin Specialist and GDMO examined the patients and provided them with free consultation and medicines.

The local populace of the area was also provided information about maternal health and nutritional requirements of mother and children. The patients were enlightened about common infections, personal health, hygiene, child healthcare and prevention of diseases and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy is committed to provide continued quality medical facility for the people settled along the Coastal belt. The establishment of medical camp at Kappar is practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy's resolve for uplift of coastal belt.

