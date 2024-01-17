PFA shuts down 371 food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during last one month inspected more than 92,600 food business operators across the province and shut down 371 out of these until improvement.

According to a spokesman of the Authority, 11,283 food points were fined for poor arrangements, 107 cases were registered for serious violation of laws. During the operations, 341420 litres of adulterated milk was wasted, 50,000kg of bad meat, 8300kg of bad chillies were destroyed.

In addition to it, the food safety teams seized 10,740 litres of oil, 7,746 litres of bad water and 140kg of bad pulses which were destroyed on the spot. More than 790 food samples were taken for detailed testing of food quality, the spokesman added.

More than 3,000 new food points were included in the checking system of license issuance to ensure the supply of quality food during the last month.

DG PFA Asim Javed said that all stages from food preparation to delivery are being closely monitored. There is no compromise on the quality of food. Providing quality food is a top priority of the Authority, he added.

Continuous actions are being taken to eliminate adulteration and counterfeiting mafia, the DG Food Authority concluded.

