AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-17

PFA shuts down 371 food points

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during last one month inspected more than 92,600 food business operators across the province and shut down 371 out of these until improvement.

According to a spokesman of the Authority, 11,283 food points were fined for poor arrangements, 107 cases were registered for serious violation of laws. During the operations, 341420 litres of adulterated milk was wasted, 50,000kg of bad meat, 8300kg of bad chillies were destroyed.

In addition to it, the food safety teams seized 10,740 litres of oil, 7,746 litres of bad water and 140kg of bad pulses which were destroyed on the spot. More than 790 food samples were taken for detailed testing of food quality, the spokesman added.

More than 3,000 new food points were included in the checking system of license issuance to ensure the supply of quality food during the last month.

DG PFA Asim Javed said that all stages from food preparation to delivery are being closely monitored. There is no compromise on the quality of food. Providing quality food is a top priority of the Authority, he added.

Continuous actions are being taken to eliminate adulteration and counterfeiting mafia, the DG Food Authority concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PFA food points

Comments

1000 characters

PFA shuts down 371 food points

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories