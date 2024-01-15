AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
TEVTA asked to functionalise School of Aviation Training

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries Commerce and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Dr. Aamer Abdullah has directed Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to functionalize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School of Aviation Training and Services Nowshera, for aviation training activities as soon as possible.

He further directed that a feasible plan should be presented to him for starting the latest aviation courses here and introduction of this institution in the region.

The caretaker minister along with Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq and Managing Director Small Industries Development Board Ghazanfar Ali paid a surprise visit to Nowshera and inspected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School of Aviation Training and Services there.

It is to mention that the said center had been handed over by TEVTA to Shaheen Technical Education Vocational Training Project for the provision of aviation services training.

During the visit, the center’s staff told the minister that the school has received modern machinery for training purposes in 2019, but due to the license required for the said training courses from the Civil Aviation Authority and some other obstacles, admissions for aviation training services here, have not been started yet.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister expressed his regret concern that the modern training center equipped with equipment was lying idle and not being used. He said that despite the passage of many years, the training center is still lying non-functional, which is equipped with modern machinery for aviation training.

The caretaker minister directed that this national asset should be made active as soon as possible for achieving training objectives and a suitable plan should be presented to them in this regard.

