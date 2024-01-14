FS briefs new TIOs about policy, SIFC

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Mohammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Saturday briefed the newly-appointed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) on Pakistan’s foreign policy and economic diplomacy initiatives, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the TIOs designated to various Missions of Pakistan visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comprehensive briefings.

It stated that Foreign Secretary Qazi welcomed them and underlined the important role of Pakistan’s trade and investment officers in promoting economic diplomacy.

“The newly-appointed Trade and Investment Officers were briefed on Pakistan’s foreign policy and economic diplomacy initiatives, especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and important administrative and financial matters in Pakistan’s Missions abroad,” it added.

