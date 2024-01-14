AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-14

Children at peril

Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Abused children: the road to rehab is long” carried by the newspaper a couple of days ago. It is true that countless children in our country are victims of sexual misconduct and exploitation. What is also true in this regard is the fact that the plight of such children, no doubt, is of very high import. Unfortunately, however, it has not received adequate or required response from the authorities concerned.

The newspaper has rightly pointed out that “that Pakistan remains dismally poor at protecting its children from sexual abuse and online pornography is something that has been frequently highlighted in recent years, but it appears that the increased awareness has done little to put the perpetrators of these atrocities behind bars” while analyzing the revelations made before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Yes, there exists the need for further tightening of laws pertaining to child pornography. Steps must be taken to ensure that a huge majority of perpetrators in child pornography cases that continues to evade the law must not be allowed to escape the long arm of the law any longer. Those who commit this heinous crime must always be brought to justice.

Hamid Raza

Lahore

