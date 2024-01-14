AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
CM pays visit to new Ravi bridge project

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed visit to the new Ravi Bridge project, to review the ongoing development work being done for the construction of a bridge.

The CM inspected the construction work of the new Ravi Bridge project. He shook hands with the laborers busy in doing piling, drilling work and commended them on working diligently on the public welfare project in a severe cold weather even late at night.

The CM directed to utilize all the necessary resources for early construction of the bridge adding that piling work should be moved forward swiftly along with accelerating pace of work on the new Ravi Bridge. He issued directions to the contractor to further expedite the construction activities.

The CM emphasized that this project should be completed at the earliest for the facilitation of people. The entry and exit traffic will be provided a great ease in its transportation with the construction of new Ravi Bridge.

Commissioner/DG LDA and the contractor gave a detailed briefing about progress being made on the construction of the bridge. It was informed during the briefing that the piling and boring process is continuing for 24 hours and two new machines have been installed for the piling work. A new bridge is being constructed consisting of 4 lanes and 540 meters long on the Ravi Bridge.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary C&W, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, NESPAK, Officials of C&W, Irrigation, district administration and other departments were also present on the occasion.

