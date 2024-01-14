Safari Park work reviewed

LAHORE: Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Safari Zoo and Lahore Ring Road on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing development works.

On reaching the Safari Park, Secretary Forest Mudassar Waheed Malik and DG Wildlife Mubin Elahi welcomed the Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

On this occasion, Sahoo said that wide range of trees such as Bamboo, Amaltas, and Neem, should be planted to maintain the natural beauty of the Safari Park. He further said that to maintain the natural beauty of the Safari Park, civil work should be kept to a minimum and the construction work should be completed by January 31 in any case.

Later, the Chairman P&D Board visited the Southern Loop of Lahore Ring Road (LRR) projects and observed the development work there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024