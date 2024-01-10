AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Briefing on Sector G-14 Centre project

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

Islamabad: Director General Housing Authority visited Sector G-14 Markaz and the project director briefed the director general on the project and informed the management that the work of G-14 Centre is in the final stages.

The director general Federal Government Employees Housing Authority advised that the work of horticulture and streetlights should be completed as soon as possible and on this subject, the director general Housing Authority highlighted the importance of the project.

Later, the director general visited Sector F-15 and urged for speedy completion of the work.

The director general Federal Government Employees Housing Authority appreciated the work of Project Director, Director Land, Director Revenue, Director Planning, Director Security and Director Finance. The director general of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority further directed that all facilities should be provided to the residents of the sectors.

