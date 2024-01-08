BAFL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
HBL 117.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.12%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
OGDC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
PIOC 122.94 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.73%)
PPL 127.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
PRL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
SSGC 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
UNITY 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,709 Increased By 66.7 (1%)
BR30 24,296 Increased By 154.8 (0.64%)
KSE100 65,052 Increased By 537.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 21,755 Increased By 209.6 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat as investors await November inflation data

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 09:57am

Australian shares struggled for momentum on Monday as investors awaited more clues on global monetary policy trajectory after mixed U.S. economic data last week, with focus now on a key local inflation report due later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,491.40, as of 2354 GMT, after posting its worst week since mid-October last week.

Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected last month, raising some doubts about expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates in March.

However, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed that the U.S. services sector slowed considerably last month.

In Australia, focus has now turned to November inflation and retail sales data, which will likely sway the direction of monetary policy in the country.

Unlike the Fed, which adopted a dovish stance at its December policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia considered hiking rates last month, but decided there were enough encouraging signs on inflation to pause for more data.

Australian shares track global markets lower, financials top drag

In Sydney, energy stocks jumped 1.1%, hitting the highest level since Nov. 7. Shares of Woodside Energy rose 0.9%.

Mining stocks were largely unchanged, even as Rio Tinto and Fortescue rose 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gold stocks climbed 0.3%. Shares of Northern Star Resources jumped 0.8%.

Financial stocks were largely unchanged, with ANZ Group up 0.3%, while Commonwealth Bank Of Australia slid 0.4%.

Among individual stocks, Boss Energy jumped nearly 9% to become the top gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index. The stock hit its highest level since Nov. 03.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.2% to 11,719.25.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares flat as investors await November inflation data

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Read more stories