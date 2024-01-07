BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real Madrid ease past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2024 12:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: Reigning champions Real Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey last 16 with a 3-1 win at fourth-tier Arandina on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid progressed with a 3-1 win at third-tier Lugo after Memphis Depay struck twice, while Real Betis were knocked out in a 1-0 defeat by Alaves.

Surprise La Liga title challengers Girona beat second division side Elche 2-0.

Minnows Arandina fought gamely in the first half but Joselu put Madrid ahead with a penalty early in the second, with Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes expanding Madrid’s lead.

Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez put through his own net in stoppage time to give Arandina a consolation goal which delighted supporters at their packed 6,000 capacity El Montecillo stadium.

“We know how hard these games are, with this pitch, but there are no excuses, we are Real Madrid, we have to win at any stadium,” Joselu told television channel La 1.

“It was a bit harder than normal, but we are happy with the win and getting into the next round.”

Arandina battled well to frustrate Madrid in a surprisingly even first half in the province of Castile and Leon, north of the Spanish capital.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started Eduardo Camavinga, returning after a knee ligament injury which saw him miss nearly two months.

Otherwise the Italian largely deployed a combination of reserve and youth players, handing Turkish playmaker Arda Guler his first appearance since joining Madrid this summer from Fenerbahce.

Guler came closer than anyone to scoring in the first half, striking the post with a rasping free-kick and playing with freedom to roam.

“We have to be patient with him, and his quality was on show in the first half,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“He has to improve his phyisque and intensity, he has personality and character.”

Penalty breakthrough

Madrid took the lead from the spot early in the second half after the excellent Diaz was tripped by Zazu as he ran into the area, with Joselu dispatching a firm, low penalty.

Diaz added the second moments later after the ball broke loose to him and he fired it home across Arandina goalkeeper Adrian Alvarez.

Joselu missed a good chance to extend Madrid’s lead further before substitute Rodrygo stroked in the third in stoppage time from Diaz’s cross.

Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad

Arandina got the goal their performance deserved at the death when Nacho deflected Raly Cabral’s cross into his own net.

Earlier Depay scored twice for Atletico to send them through after Lugo had taken the visitors in level at the break.

Atletico took the lead in the second minute when Angel Correa tapped home Javi Galan’s cross at the back post.

However the visitors were pegged back when Puerto Rican striker Leandro Antonetti bundled his way into the area and finished with aplomb.

Diego Simeone sent on Antoine Griezmann at half-time, bidding to avoid an upset, and Atletico took the lead midway through the second half through Depay.

The striker found space in the box and smashed home, going on to quickly add a second goal with a superb clipped finish from Marcos Llorente’s cross.

Record 31-time Copa winners Barcelona visit Barbastro on Sunday.

Real Madrid

Comments

1000 characters

Real Madrid ease past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16

Micro/inclusive insurance: New scheme likely to be embedded into other services

Senate Resolution: Contempt plea filed against Sanjrani, others

Deputation, compensatory allowance: Civil servants posted outside own cadre will be considered: MoF

Three months in, deaths mount and diplomats vie to stop Gaza war's spread

Inking of CEPA with UAE likely

MoF spells out FBR reforms agenda

Hike in security deposits, connections: Nepra asks Discos to file petitions

Balochistan highway network: ADB wing rates $240.5m project as relevant, successful

Bangladesh PM Hasina votes in general election boycotted by opponents

Elections on Feb 8, come what may: Bilawal

Read more stories