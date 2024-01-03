BAFL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
GGL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HBL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
OGDC 127.30 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.58%)
PAEL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PIOC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PPL 129.68 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.92%)
PRL 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
SSGC 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,673 Increased By 36.9 (0.56%)
BR30 24,196 Increased By 203.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stabilises after big drop

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 12:50pm

The South African rand stabilised on Wednesday after a big drop the day before when the U.S. dollar posted its best daily performance since March 2023.

At 0716 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5700 against the dollar, the same level as its previous close.

On Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024, the rand ended about 1.5% weaker against the dollar, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious turn in risk sentiment boosted the dollar.

The dollar was broadly steady on Wednesday.

No major South African economic data releases are due on Wednesday. On Thursday a whole-economy purchasing managers’ index survey will be published.

South African rand kicks off 2024 on a weaker note

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was down around 0.5% in early trade. The benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed, the yield up 0.5 basis points to 9.86%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand stabilises after big drop

Rupee registers gains, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after crossing 65,200

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Oil prices steady as economic concerns offset Red Sea supply worries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan fight back from 96-5 to 313 to frustrate Australia

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Read more stories