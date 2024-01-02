BAFL 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
BIPL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.43%)
BOP 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
DFML 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
DGKC 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
FABL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.79%)
FCCL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
FFL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.72%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
OGDC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.25%)
PAEL 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.00 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.02%)
PPL 127.65 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.23%)
PRL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.6%)
TRG 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.61%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,654 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,065 Increased By 109.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 64,503 Decreased By -159.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 21,607 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand kicks off 2024 on a weaker note

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 01:33pm

The South African rand was slightly weaker early on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2024, as the US dollar crept higher on global markets.

At 0730 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3225 against the dollar , down about 0.2% on its previous close.

The dollar was marginally firmer against a basket of global currencies.

With no major domestic economic data releases due on Tuesday, the rand is expected to take its cues from offshore drivers.

The global market focus this week is on economic data that could shed more light on the trajectory for US interest rates.

South African rand stable after week of gains

Minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting in December are scheduled for release on Thursday and will provide insight into the central bankers’ thinking around rate cuts this year.

There will also be a US jobs report on Friday.

In South Africa, a whole-economy purchasing managers’ index survey is due to be published on Thursday.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange the Top-40 index was down 0.6% in early trade.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed, with the yield up 2 basis points to 9.79%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand kicks off 2024 on a weaker note

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

Read more stories