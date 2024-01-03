BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
China stocks fall on first trading day of 2024

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on the first trading session of the new year, snapping a three-session winning streak, as latest data signalled uneven economic recovery, while business confidence for 2024 appeared to be subdued.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 1.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4% on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index finished down 1.7%.

The broader Asian shares started the trade on a steady footing as investors returning after a holiday lull looked ahead to fresh trading catalysts from key economic releases later in the week.

A private-sector survey showed China’s factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December due to stronger gains in output and new orders, but business confidence for 2024 remained subdued.

The Caixin PMI contrasted with official data released on Sunday that showed manufacturing activity shrinking at a faster pace and more than expected in December.

The divergence is likely related to differences in geographic coverage and sector coverage, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

In a televised speech to mark the New Year, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China will consolidate and enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery in 2024 and sustain long-term economic development with deeper reforms.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.2 billion yuan of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect, the biggest daily outflow in more than two weeks.

Real estate developers slumped 3.6% to lead the decline, while shares in consumer staples, artificial intelligence, new energy declined between 1.8% and 2.3%.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 1.3% and mainland developers dropped 4.3%.

