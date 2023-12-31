Islamabad: crimes on the rise

ISLAMABAD: Street crime has shown an upward trend in the federal capital during the last week as carjackers stole 40 vehicles and armed snatchers snatched over 20 mobile phones at gunpoint in the various localities of the city.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 21 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies and cash snatching and one case of a murder.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Shalimar, Khanna, Margalla, Tarnol, Kirpa, and Lohi Bher police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five bikes from the limits of Khanna police station, four motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara, four bikes from the limits of Shalimar police station, three bikes and one car from the limits of Shehzad Town police station and three bikes from the limits of Kirpa police station.

During the last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones, auto thieves stole two motorbikes and unknown armed persons shot dead one person in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station. Shalimar police station registered three cases of robbery and one case of mobile snatching.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023