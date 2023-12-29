BAFL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.06%)
BOP 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
DFML 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
DGKC 76.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FCCL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.8%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.6%)
HBL 111.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.18%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 110.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.49%)
PIBTL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
PIOC 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.65%)
PPL 112.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.89%)
PRL 29.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.32%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.26%)
TRG 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
UNITY 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,395 Increased By 37 (0.58%)
BR30 22,688 Increased By 140.3 (0.62%)
KSE100 62,400 Increased By 347.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 20,784 Increased By 106.4 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australian Open prizemoney hits record high

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2023 09:52am

MELBOURNE: Players at January’s Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool with organisers Friday announcing a 13 percent boost in the total purse to Aus$86.5 million (US$59.0 million).

The winners of the men’s and women’s titles at the first Grand Slam of the year will both take home Aus$3.150 million, with players beaten in earlier rounds, and qualifying, faring better than ever.

Those crashing out in round one will receive Aus$120,000, up 13 percent, while second-round players get the same increase to Aus$180,000.

Even players knocked out in the first round of qualifying will receive Aus$31,250.

In total, an extra Aus$10 million has been made available for the 2024 event.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it was critical to ensure “the best players in the world are compensated appropriately”.

World number one Djokovic taking it ‘season by season’

“We know this allows players to invest in their own careers and in many cases, helps set them up for success throughout the year,” he said.

“We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam.”

Prizemoney at the tournament, which gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 14, has more than doubled in the past decade.

Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Australian Open prizemoney hits record high

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

China’s Huawei says expects revenue up almost nine percent in 2023

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Cummins takes two as Pakistan chase Australia Test win

Fog, haze in China as New Year travellers brace for potential disruptions

Read more stories