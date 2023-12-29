BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-29

First half of Jan’24: POL products’ prices may be sustained

Wasim Iqbal Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government may sustain the prices of petroleum products in the first half of January 2024 following a marginal increase in the prices of Brent globally.

According to the estimates of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the prices of petrol and kerosene oil (SKO) would go down by Re1 per litre, whereas, the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) and light diesel oil (LDO) may go up by Rs2 per litre.

The estimates of OMCs are based at zero adjustment in exchange rate and current petroleum levy (PL) rates and general sale tax (GST) rates. The government is charging Rs60 per litre PL on petrol and HSD and zero rates on GST.

Significant reduction in POL products likely

Brent oil prices internationally remained between $77.95 to $ 81.07 per barrel since December 16, 2023. In the last review, the government applied Rs284.28 exchange rate against the US dollar.

Trading companies that transport crude oil stopped sending some tankers through the Red Sea to avoid the threat of drone and missile attacks by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Rerouting the oil vessels would add delays and extra costs to journeys, putting upward pressure on oil prices, the experts said.

The data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows refined product imports dropped by 29 percent to $499 million in November 2023 compared to $708 million the previous year. Meanwhile, crude oil imports increased by four percent to $566 million from $546 million in the same month last year.

Due to higher petroleum prices, Pakistan witnessed a significant 16 percent decline in the sale of petroleum products in the initial five months (July-November) fiscal year 2023 compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OMCs HSD POL products’ prices POL products’

Comments

1000 characters

First half of Jan’24: POL products’ prices may be sustained

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories