Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has appealed to the Ulema to come forward and play their role by supporting the government in the campaign against polio.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference on Thursday, he said it is the right of our children to have a healthy life and enjoy the blessings of Allah.

He added once the Ulema would have faith that polio vaccination is good for the children, then this campaign would be easy.

He also condemned Israel’s barbarism and stated that 9,000 children have been killed, which reflects our collective failure, and the wolf, Netanyahu their killer is moving freely instead of being in prison.

Kakar said that those who believe that polio vaccination is Haram or unIslamic, they are unfortunate, it is their responsibility to find out the truth and a person sitting in Lakki Marwat is equally responsible to do so before stating anything about polio. He added that saving children from polio is a collective responsibility.

He further stated that the Quran and Sunnah are the best sources of guidance for Muslims in this regard. He said religious platforms should be used to discourage propaganda against polio and create awareness as to how dangerous this virus could be for children.

