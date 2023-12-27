BAFL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.04%)
BIPL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.52%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.97%)
DGKC 70.49 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.12%)
FABL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
FCCL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
FFL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
HBL 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
HUBC 111.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.48%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.53%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.33%)
PAEL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.74%)
PIOC 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.64%)
PPL 108.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
PRL 29.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.66%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.95%)
SNGP 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.4%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.48%)
TRG 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.52%)
UNITY 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.99%)
BR100 6,114 Increased By 68.8 (1.14%)
BR30 21,642 Increased By 329.3 (1.54%)
KSE100 59,756 Increased By 584.8 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,903 Increased By 177.6 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Reuters Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 09:59am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors monitored Red Sea developments, with some major shippers resuming passage through the area despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $81.02 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.45 a barrel.

The benchmarks settled more than 2% higher in the previous session as further attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruptions, on top of hopes of US interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth and fuel demand.

Despite the attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, major shipping firms such as Maersk and France’s CMA CGM were resuming passage through the Red Sea following the deployment of a multinational task force to the region.

“Despite shutting down shipping channels and re-routing vessels, how far the global supplies are impacted is still debatable,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd is expected to decide whether to resume shipments through the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The prospect of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza also remains a major driver of market sentiment.

Oil jumps on ME strife, US rate cut hopes

Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday told reporters that the Gaza war would go on “for many months”.

Oil price declines were also capped on Wednesday as markets remain supported by speculation that the US Federal Reserve will begin to lower interest rates in 2024. Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, which can stimulate economic growth and greater oil demand.

US crude stocks were expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, are expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than normal for both reports due to the Christmas holiday.

Crude Oil Oil WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

KSE-100 posts some recovery, inches close to 60,000 with 1.2% gain

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Adiala Jail

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

The Organic Meat Company Limited to expand production facilities

Australia take control of second Test as Pakistan flounder

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Read more stories