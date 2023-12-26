BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-26

China stocks edge up

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2023 04:30am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed slightly higher on Monday in holiday-thinned trade with the Hong Kong market closed for Christmas, although online gaming shares extended the previous session’s losses after China announced new rules to curb spending on video games.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

China’s CSI Anime Comic Game Index slumped 3.4%, adding to a 10% tumble the previous session.

Weak sentiment towards the gaming sector persisted despite a statement from regulators on Saturday that they would make improvements to their proposed rules after “earnestly studying” public views on them.

The proposals, aimed at curbing money and time spent on video games, were a blow to the world’s biggest games market and knocked the value of Tencent Holdings, Netease and other gaming stocks.

On Monday, shares in gaming companies Giant Network Group, 37 Interactive Entertainment Network and Kingnet Network plunged between 7% and 10%.

Stocks in the media sector tumbled 1.7%, while energy shares rose 1% and consumer staples were up 0.7%.

Aviation defence stocks jumped 1.8%.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks edge up

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

290 Baloch protesters released: govt

Bilawal talks about PPP govt’s performance in Sindh

Read more stories