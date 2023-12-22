Welbeck salvages draw for Brighton at Crystal Palace

LONDON: Danny Welbeck’s late equaliser denied Crystal Palace a first Premier League win in seven games as Brighton salvaged a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Jordan Ayew headed the Eagles into the lead in first half stoppage time as Palace pounced on Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s poor clearance.

However, the home side could not hold out as this fixture ended 1-1 at Selhurst Park for the fifth consecutive season.

After a bright start to the season, Brighton have won just twice in their last 12 league games as a lengthy injury list and the club’s first ever foray into European football has taken its toll.

The Seagulls have also now gone a club-record 22 successive league games without keeping a clean sheet.

But Robert De Zerbi’s changes for the second half summoned a response from the visitors.

“I think we lost two points but if we lost two points it is because we made too many mistakes, especially in the first half,” said De Zerbi.

“We played with more energy in the second half and found the chance to score.”

Welbeck’s introduction was one of two half-time substitutions and the former England international’s precise header into the top corner from Pascal Gross’ cross levelled on 82 minutes.

A point edges Brighton up to eighth in the table, while Palace move nine points clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

Roy Hodgson’s men have still won just once at home all season, but the former England manager admitted Brighton were worthy of at least a point after dominating the second half.

“I can’t deny the quality of Brighton’s second half performance, and they were worthy of their goal,” said Hodgson.

“I think I’ve got to say that at the end of the day, with (it being) a derby game, I think we have to be satisfied with one point.”