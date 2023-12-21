BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
BIPL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
DGKC 73.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
FABL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HBL 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.35%)
HUBC 117.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PIOC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.12%)
PPL 121.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
UNITY 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,377 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.52%)
BR30 23,191 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 62,098 Decreased By -349.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 20,753 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may dip tracking US peers, move seen capped

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 09:48am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trend marginally lower in opening trades on Thursday, tracking a further downward move in US yields, even as focus remains on the supply and minutes of the local central bank’s latest meeting.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to move in the 7.14%-7.18% range, after closing at 7.1679% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

“There could be some bullish bias at the open as US yields are seeing new lows, but any major rally is unlikely, and the benchmark bond yield should remain around the 7.15% mark,” the trader said.

US yields eased more, with the 10-year easing to 3.85% levels in Asian hours, its lowest level in nearly five months amid a rise in risk aversion.

Bets of an early policy pivot from the Federal Reserve continued to aid.

US yields have plunged in the last few weeks, with the 10-year yield easing by nearly 120 basis points (bps) on rising bets that the Fed will deliver rate cuts from as early as March.

Markets now expect a 77% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March and nearly a 100% probability of an action in May.

India bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

The Fed has projected three rate cuts in 2024, but the market is pricing in five rate cuts of 25 bps each. Back home, traders will await a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s December meeting are also due on Friday and focus will remain on the thinking of central bank members about the interest rate trajectory in 2024.

The RBI’s objective of aligning inflation with its 4% target on a durable basis is far from assured and a failure to do so could risk economic growth, it said in its latest bulletin published on Wednesday.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields may dip tracking US peers, move seen capped

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories