Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index declined 0.65% at 10,672.69, falling for the fourth straight session.

Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top losers on the index, falling 2.12% and 2.22%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 22.5 million shares from 53.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, communication services weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 445.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4 million) from 508.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 64.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 411.8 million rupees, the data showed.