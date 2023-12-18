BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

  • CSE All Share index declined 0.65% at 10,672.69
Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index declined 0.65% at 10,672.69, falling for the fourth straight session.

Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Finance were the top losers on the index, falling 2.12% and 2.22%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE index fell to 22.5 million shares from 53.9 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, communication services weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 445.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.4 million) from 508.9 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 64.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 411.8 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Inter-bank: rupee registers fifth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

ECP reserves verdict on PTI’s intra-party elections

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Read more stories