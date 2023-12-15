BAFL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
BIPL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
BOP 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (10.27%)
CNERGY 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (20.41%)
DFML 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.72%)
DGKC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FFL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.49%)
HBL 124.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
HUBC 120.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.2%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.42%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (16.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
OGDC 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.34%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (12.1%)
PIOC 115.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
PPL 125.97 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.77%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
SNGP 78.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.19%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.39%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
TRG 91.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.78%)
UNITY 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (9.52%)
BR100 6,824 Increased By 91.1 (1.35%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By 528.5 (2.18%)
KSE100 66,130 Increased By 679.8 (1.04%)
KSE30 22,044 Increased By 176.3 (0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh; Q3 GDP grows

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2023 06:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, led by losses in industrials and communication services.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.39% at 10,742.08, sliding for a third straight session.

Sri Lanka’s economy grew by 1.6% in the July to September quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the country claws its way back from its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades following a record fall in foreign exchange reserves.

For the week, the index fell 0.48%, snapping two weeks of gain.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, dropping 2.95% and 2.31%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, communication services weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 53.9 million shares from 39.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 508.9 Sri Lankan rupees ($1.56) from 674.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 86.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 469.5 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh; Q3 GDP grows

Inter-bank: rupee records fourth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged US dollar

US stresses safety for Gaza civilians as Israel unrelenting in aggression

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 ends with 680-point gain

COAS discusses counter terrorism cooperation, defence collaboration with top US officials

Govt-KE draft agreements: ECC approves Power Division’s proposal

SBP chief urges banks to increase presence in agriculture sector

UAE stun Pakistan to qualify for ACC U19 Asia Cup final

2 policemen martyred after terrorists attack Police lines in Tank

Pakistan trail Australia by 355 after Jamal takes six on debut

Read more stories